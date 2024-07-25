'Barbers are the backbone of the community:' Jax Elite Barber and Beauty Expo this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 5th annual Jax Elite Barber and Beauty Expo returns this weekend!

It’s held at the Prime Osborn Center and Saturday kicks off with a Barber Hall of Fame, where awards will be given out. The first day of the event is also a networking event for those in the industry. It’s followed up on Sunday where there’s an educational platform for hair, skin, nails and even competitions.

Fernando Corps is the founder of the event and owns Fade and Combs Barber Lounge, he said even members of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be there. He said he wants to show off what barbers are doing in the area.

“I’ve been cutting hair for 16 years so i want to be able to show my community what barbers are able to do,” he said. “I believe barbers are the backbone of the community so I want people to get more familiarized what we do and add to the community.”

Action News Jax reporter Ben Ryan and evening anchor, Tenikka Hughes will be emceeing the Barber Hall of Fame Gala event on Saturday.

