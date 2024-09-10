Barrow County schools reopen days after deadly shooting at Apalachee High School

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Most students in Barrow County Schools will return to class Tuesday morning, just days after a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

READ: Apalachee High School Shooting: Colt Gray’s mother warned counselor about ‘extreme emergency’

While all schools in the district will resume classes, Apalachee High School remains closed with no set date for reopening.

Barrow County Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff addressed the community ahead of the reopening.

“You can expect to see additional security staff provided by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol at our schools. You can also expect to see additional mental health support provided at every campus from a variety of community partners,” LeDuff said.

On Monday, families were allowed to return to Apalachee High to retrieve their belongings. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has also opened a community recovery center on 2nd Street, available to families impacted by the tragedy. The center will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.