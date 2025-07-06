Local

Beach Boulevard partially closed after multi-vehicle crash near I-295

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police lights FILE PHOTO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A multi-vehicle traffic accident at St. Johns Bluff Road and Beach Boulevard shut down part of Beach Boulevard near I-295 on Saturday night, according to officials.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) said there were multiple injuries and drivers should expect delays in the area.

All traffic westbound on Beach Blvd at I-295 is being diverted onto either I-295 northbound or southbound due to a traffic crash.

Westbound beach is completely closed.

Action News will provide more updates as soon as information becomes available.

