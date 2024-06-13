Beach Boulevard resurfacing project to start this week

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla, — Drivers in Jacksonville Beach can expect road closures and possible traffic delays starting this week.

Construction is beginning for a Beach Boulevard resurfacing project from 12th Street to State Road A1A.

FDOT said no lane closures will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Workers will make sure there is sidewalk space for pedestrians on one side of the road.

The $4 million project includes milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, traffic signals and highway signing installation, sidewalk improvements, and other incidental construction.

It’s expected to be completed next fall.

