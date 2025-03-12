Beloved Jacksonville zoo Rhino ‘Archie’ dies at 55

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A favorite at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has died. Archie the rhino was 55 and the oldest male of his species in captivity, the zoo announced on social media Tuesday.

Zoo officials said Archie was recently diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer.

“Archie’s impact goes far beyond Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens,” the zoo’s social media post states. “As a founder of the North American rhino population, he leaves behind an incredible legacy with 60 descendants—including 14 offspring, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-great-grandchildren."

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said they’re holding a celebration of life event Saturday for Archie.

Archie the Rhino

