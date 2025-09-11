Bethune-Cookman University on lockdown, closes campus ‘due to a potential threat’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University is currently on lockdown, the school posted on social media on Thursday afternoon.

The lockdown is “due to a potential threat to campus safety,” the post said.

Due to a potential threat to campus safety, as a precaution, Bethune-Cookman University is currently on lockdown. All... Posted by Bethune-Cookman University on Thursday, September 11, 2025

Classes have been canceled and students who live on campus are being asked to go to their dorm rooms and “shelter in place,” the post said.

Faculty and staff are being asked to go home, and “those not on campus should plan to work remotely,” the post said.

