‘Beyond disturbing’: Accused serial child predator arrested for ’90s Jacksonville cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For decades, multiple child sexual abuse cases in the Jacksonville-area sat unsolved. Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes it has the man responsible sitting behind bars.

This week, JSO arrested 64-year-old Julius Fagge III and charged him with four counts of sexual battery, all on victims under the age of 12.

The victims may never have seen an arrest made, had he not been charged with another crime earlier this year.

Fagge was arrested in February by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for soliciting a child for sex over a computer as part of its sexual predator stings, Operation Deviant Nightfall and Operation Deviant Sunrise.

Operation Deviant Nightfall and Deviant Sunrise

Watch the moment Nassau County Sheriff Leeper discusses his arrest:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it contacted him following the arrest while he was out of jail on bond.

That’s when officials said they learned he sexually abused several children in Jacksonville in the 1990s, all of which were believed to be under 12 years old. JSO said it followed leads taking them all the way to Georgia and North Carolina.

“The details of the case are beyond disturbing,” said JSO.

In the redacted arrest report, JSO said the alleged victims feared nothing could be done against their abuser, due to a statute of limitations.

JSO asks that any survivors of sexual abuse come forward - there is no statute of limitations for felony sexual crimes against children.

“Your JSO will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to get justice for the victims and families who must endure a lifetime of trauma from these acts. We thank our friends at NCSO for their part in this case,” said JSO.

