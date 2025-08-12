Bid Now: 2025 Careathon Auction open - August 18

Jacksonville, Fl — One-of-a-kind memorabilia and priceless experiences await your bid in the 2025 Careathon auction, open now through 12:00 pm Monday, August 18.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit pediatric cancer patients and their families.

REGISTER, BROWSE, BID

Since its inception in 2015, Careathon has raised more than $2 million for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida.

Browse and bid now for a chance to be a meteorologist for the day in the First Alert Weather Center. Sit alongside Brent Martineau and Austen Lane during a live broadcast on the Action Sports Jax Network.

Add a priceless work of art to your collection that was created by the 104.5 FM WOKV news team, featuring strokes of art by local and national celebrities and politicians.

These are just a few of the items and experiences available through Monday, August 18 at 12:00 pm.

Listen to the 11th Careathon, presented by Duval Asphalt, on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16 on 104.5 FM.