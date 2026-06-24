‘A big plume of black smoke’: Neighbors react to Argyle house fire that claims garage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire in Argyle claimed an entire garage and parts of a home. Argyle neighbors told Action News Jax it was around 6:15 p.m. when they started to smell smoke and rubber burning. They also say they heard lightning before the fire started to burn.

Once our crew got to the scene, we saw the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department using water to put out the flames. We also saw a tow truck removing a burned car from the garage, and a hole in the roof.

Joseph Hutcherson, who lives nearby, recorded a video that shows the devastating fire.

“I was in the backyard, looking at my fishing rods, then all of a sudden I smelled some smoke. I said somebody burning a tire or something,” Hutcherson said. “I went out here, and I see a big plume of black smoke.”

In the video, you can also see sparks coming from underneath the car. Separate neighbors told Action News Jax they heard lightning. Hutcherson says it sounded like fireworks.

“Pop pop pop pop pop,” he said, describing the sound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was on scene for hours. Hutcherson says he never expected anything like this to happen in his neighborhood.

“Prayers go up to your family, Hutcherson said.

JFRD confirmed with us that no one was hurt.

We are working to learn more about what could have started this fire.

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