The Black Crowes playing in St. Augustine in February

The Black Crowes-Wanting And Waiting (The Black Crowes, Red Light Management/ATO Records)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — American rock band The Black Crowes are coming to St. Augustine on their Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise).

The brothers will be playing at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Feb. 15.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and doors open an hour before that.

Right now, tickets cost $49.50 - $149.50.

You can buy tickets here.

