The Black Crowes playing in St. Augustine in February

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — American rock band The Black Crowes are coming to St. Augustine on their Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise).

The brothers will be playing at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Feb. 15.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and doors open an hour before that.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Right now, tickets cost $49.50 - $149.50.

You can buy tickets here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.