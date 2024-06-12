Board approves DCPS’ incoming superintendent contract with $320K salary

JACKSSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County’s next top educator has a new contract and $320,000 salary approved by board members in a 6-1 vote during a special meeting Wednesday.

Dr. Christopher Bernier, who was previously superintendent in Lee County, will officially start at Duval County Public Schools on July 1st for his four-year contract.

“They’re not reading the room. We’re firing teachers. We’re consolidating schools. Teachers barely get minimum raises,” Chris Guerrieri, a veteran DCPS teacher, said.

Board Member Warren Jones was the only vote against the contract, citing concerns only about the salary itself.

“I know our union and employees are looking — ‘well if he can get that much, why can’t we as an organization doing the work each and every day in our district’,” he said.

The majority argued DCPS needs to stay competitive with Florida’s other larger districts.

“This is a huge job and our kids deserve it. Our kids deserve the best possible leader they can,” Board Chair Darryl Willie said.

DCPS is the sixth largest district. Dr. Bernier’s $320,000 salary would make him the sixth highest paid superintendent. The other top paid include:

Miami-Dade: $370,000

Broward: $350,000

Palm Beach: $340,0000

Orange: $330,000

Hillsborough: $330,000

Dr. Bernier addressed the district’s financial situation after his contract was approved Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity now to work on what I said in my interview is the three-legged stool. One of the most important parts of that stool is the compensation of our employees,” he said.

The district’s financial situation, teacher pay, and school consolidation including enrollment round out what the incoming superintendent said will be his top priorities on day one.

All board members agreed, they’d like to see an incentive for performance. That is something that wasn’t in this contract, but Willie said will likely be in future ones. However, he assured the community there’s other systems in place.

“We evaluate the superintendent on a regular basis yearly. So, we have things in place – that would be an advanced enhancement to it,” he said.

Action News Jax told you last week, Dr. Bernier first proposed a $350,000 salary. The district came back with a counteroffer that was $70,000 less at $280,000. They met somewhere in the middle at $320,000.

The contract also includes a district car and up to $15,000 in moving expenses. The incoming superintendent said he’s still working out the details of his move to Duval.

