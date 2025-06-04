Board of Governor delivers historic rejection of UF presidential candidate

Jacksonville, Fl — The Wednesday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for June 4, 2025 is tracking scattered, heavy downpours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says a few heavy downpours are possible throughout the day with embedded storm is likely at times. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday will bring on-and-off rain with an embedded storm. Rainfall totals will likely be 1-2″+ closer to the coast and 1+ inches well inland through Thursday.

SANTA? OH NO: It’s back to the drawing board for the University of Florida in the search for a new president. The state university system Board of Governors voted Tuesday to block Dr. Santa Ono from becoming the next UF president. The university’s board of trustees had just unanimously approved Ono for the role last week. Critics of Ono had concerns about how he handled on campus pro-Palestinian protests when he was the president of the University of Michigan. Conservative critics were also unhappy with Ono for his support of DEI programs in previous roles.

TIPPING OUT OF CONTROL?: New survey data from Bankrate suggests many Americans have negative feelings about tipping culture - with 41% of those surveyed saying it’s out of control. A majority, 63%, have at least one negative view towards the practice. Still, the survey suggests tipping is up after steadily declining for the past four years.

Three Big Things to Know:

Florida Senate restores advanced class funding: Many local school districts were worried about a proposal to cut school bonus funding by 50% for students that pass accelerated courses like AP, IB and AICE. But Tuesday, the Florida Senate’s latest proposal got rid of that, fully restoring the funding. The new plan says those dollars will be split, with districts permitted to spend 20 percent on discretionary spending, while 80 percent will go into a new fund reserved for bonuses and other incentives.

Outsiders: Three finalists for the Downtown Investment Authority CEO job will be in Jacksonville on Monday for interviews.

Danny Chavez, former Chief Economic Development Officer in Waco, Texas.

Lara Frittz, Division Director of the Frederick County, Maryland, Department of Economic Opportunity.

Colin Tarbert, formerly the President and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp.

Elon Musk has blasted President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” of tax breaks and spending cuts as a “disgusting abomination.” The tech billionaire’s comments test his own influence over the Trump-led Republican Party. Musk targeted Trump’s top congressional priority just days after the president gave him a celebratory Oval Office sendoff marking the end of Musk’s role leading the Department of Government Efficiency.