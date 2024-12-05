Boeing Company to conduct further layoffs

The Boeing Company has further conducted employment layoffs from within the company in its Florida locations.

According to a release from within the company, 141 employees will be laid off starting January 17, 2025.

This comes after Boeing previously announced to lay off 17,000 employees.

