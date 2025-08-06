Boil Water Advisory lifted for Rivertown JEA customers

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — As of 10 pm Tuesday evening, JEA customers in Rivertown are no longer under a Boil Water Advisory.

The advisory was issued Monday morning due to equipment failure at the Rivertown Water Treatment Facility, reportedly made worse by recent weather.

Although repairs were completed, JEA issued the advisory as a precaution. It affected the area mapped out in green below.

Boil Water Advisory Rivertown Map: JEA

