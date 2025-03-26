Local

UPDATE: Evacuation lifted at Creekside High School

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Creekside HS Creekside High School was evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

UPDATE: Parents, faculty and students have been told that the evacuation at Creekside High School Monday morning has been lifted.

END UPDATE

CREEKSIDE HS UPDATE: Students and staff were safely evacuated to a nearby location with a law enforcement escort....

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 6, 2025

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said that Creekside High School was evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat. SJSO posted the following about the threat on its Facebook page:

LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY AT CREEKSIDE HS: SJSO received information this morning from a subject who was on a “dark web” site and observed a photo of a backpack and language about a “few bombs” being placed around Creekside High School. Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) analysts discovered the photograph is associated with a bomb threat investigation from 2011 in Spokane Washington. Out of caution, students and staff will be evacuated to a safe location while a K9 conducts a search of the school.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JSO: Gunman opens fire on residence, shoots man through bedroom wall

Read: ‘We’re standing on principle:’ Nocatee group walks 3.5 miles Sunday in face of possible legal challenges

Read: Jimmy Carter’s state funeral has started. Here’s what to know

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!