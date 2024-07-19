Boy, 3, found dead in body of water at Orange County resort was from Jacksonville

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy who authorities say had autism who was found dead in a body of water Thursday at an Orlando resort near Walt Disney World property was from Jacksonville, Action News Jax has learned.

Our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Rakim Akbari on Thursday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that Rakim was last seen at a resort near the Disney World’s property entrance at State Road 535 and World Center Drive.

People were urged by FDLE to check water and waterways. The Autism Society of Florida said, “Individuals with autism often exhibit a strong fascination and attraction to water.”

Sadly, OCSO shared on Thursday afternoon that Rakim, who was also called “Tuda,” was found dead in a body of water.

UPDATE: It is with heavy hearts that we must share that our deputies have found Rakim Akbari deceased in a body of water... Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, July 18, 2024

