Boy on bicycle hit by car on Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, FHP says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy from Orange Park was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 7 a.m., FHP said.

A car driven by a 51-year-old woman from Orange Park was going southbound on Blanding Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Knight Boxx Road/Oak Lane, FHP said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The bicyclist was attempting to cross Blanding in a westerly direction and as the car went through the intersection, the left front of the car hit the bicyclist.

The boy was ejected from the bicycle and landed in the road and the woman immediately pulled over to help him, FHP said.

The boy was taken to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital with serious injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.