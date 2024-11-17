Boy shot in the leg in Arlington on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a boy was shot in the leg on Sunday.

According to police, around 12:50 a.m., officers were called to 956 Arlington Road North in reference to a minor being shot. They found the boy shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation revealed the victim was leaving a party at an event center. There were two groups arguing in the parking lot.

According to JSO, the argument turned into a shooting between two gunmen.

Police don’t know if the victim was the target.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video.

If you know anything, contact authorities.

