Brantley Community comes together to show support for victims of Highway 82 wildfire

NAHUNTA, Ga. — Businesses, churches and volunteers from all over Georgia came together Saturday night for the impact rally at Brantley High School.

Lining the football field’s track were dozens of booths giving away items like clothes, pizza, diapers, toiletries and other essentials that victims of the wildfire could need.

“We’re all sending our helping hands, meshing them together to try to pitch in for our neighbors, who have literally lost everything,” Jessica Hieb, a volunteer, said. “They’re still losing everything as we speak.”

County officials say the wildfire has destroyed at least 90 homes and businesses, making the Highway 82 fire one of the most devastating in state history. The fire grew from 700 acres earlier this week to more than 13,500 acres, according to the Watch Duty app.

“Everybody has just really come together, because we know at any moment that it could be our own home that is destroyed,” Hieb said.

Audrey Smith, who grew up in Brantley County, says she’s one of the hundred currently displaced due to the wildfire. She says that the community’s response has been nothing short of beautiful.

“I’m so thankful to live in a community where everybody can be there for everybody,” Smith said. “It is beautiful, and if there’s anything that our community needed, it was this tonight.”

At the event was guest speaker Ray McMillan and the band Whosoever South. Children played on the football field while hundreds raised their hands in prayer.

You can drop off donations at 1831 Knight Ave in Waycross and 68 Railroad Street in Hoboken. County officials also say that Brantley Gas, located at 114 Satilla Ave in Nahunta, is accepting donations for new or gently used clothing, hangers, hygiene items and empty totes with lids. Non-perishable items and pet food will be accepted at H & S Haulers, located at 125 Industrial Park in Nahunta. Also accepting donations is Brantley County Family Connections at 10305 Main Street in Nahunta.

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