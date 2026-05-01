Brantley Schools will open to students Monday, will have flexibility for families impacted by fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Schools in Brantley County will reopen to students on Monday, the district announced Friday afternoon.

The Brantley County School System also said in a social media post that it would have flexibility and support for families who have been impacted by the Highway 82 Fire.

“We also want to say this clearly and with care for families who have been impacted, displaced, or are still navigating property loss, please do not feel any pressure to return to school right away. Your safety, your needs, and your time to recover come first,” the post said.

Students have been out of school since Wednesday, April 22.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax told you earlier this week that school staff returned to work on Thursday.

“Our schools will be open and ready to provide a sense of normalcy, care, and support for the students who are able to return to school,” the district said in its Friday post.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.