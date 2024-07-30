BREAKING: Police outside apartment complex in standoff on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is outside the Collins Preserve in Ortega on Jacksonville’s Westside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez is at the scene where she described multiple police cruisers and fire rescue units.

A witness at the complex said they heard what they believe was Rashad Murphy’s name being called out on a police megaphone. He is a person police are looking for in connection with Julio Foolio’s murder.

READ: 3 arrested, 2 still wanted in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio

“If you do this, no harm will come to you,” police said. “I’m with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Come outside with your hands up, come outside with your hands up. We are not going to leave.”

No details have been confirmed by JSO at this point.

This is a developing story. When more information is made available this story will be updated.





[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.