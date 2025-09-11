Local

UPDATE: US Naval Academy Remains on Lockdown

By WOKV Staff
Incoming Plebes Report For Induction Day At U.S. Naval Academy ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 26: Incoming freshmen march to their living quarters after the Oath of Office ceremony during Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy on June 26, 2025 in Annapolis, Maryland. To mark the start of Plebe Summer, approximately 1,200 plebes, or freshmen in the Class of 2029 take part in Induction Day which involves In-processing, medical exams, uniform fittings, haircuts, and learning to salute. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) (Kayla Bartkowski/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
By WOKV Staff

NOTE: THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK OFTEN FOR UPDATES.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 7:34pm Students remain on lockdown. At least three individuals are “being assessed” by first responders in Annapolis.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 7:25pm WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland says that Governor Wes Moore’s Office has indicated that there is “no credible threat.” However, a medical helicopter was seen on campus, reportedly transporting at least one victim. Students on campus have confirmed the presence of a medivac helicopter.

USNA Threat 09112025 via City of Annapolis Facebook page USNA Threat 09112025 via City of Annapolis Facebook page (City of Annapolis Facebook Page)

Original Story:

Multiple sources are confirming that the US Naval Academy is on lockdown.

Anne Arundel First Alert Anne Arundel First Alert USNA Lockdown

An active shooter is reported to be on campus.

The student, whose name is not being formally released.

Rumors of shots fired near Bancroft Hall. Students at the school were informed via loudspeaker around the base that there was an active shooter.

USNA Public Affairs Officer Lt. Naweed Lemar tells Fox News that the base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

