UPDATE: US Naval Academy Remains on Lockdown

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 7:34pm Students remain on lockdown. At least three individuals are “being assessed” by first responders in Annapolis.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 7:25pm WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland says that Governor Wes Moore’s Office has indicated that there is “no credible threat.” However, a medical helicopter was seen on campus, reportedly transporting at least one victim. Students on campus have confirmed the presence of a medivac helicopter.

Original Story:

Multiple sources are confirming that the US Naval Academy is on lockdown.

An active shooter is reported to be on campus.

Rumors of shots fired near Bancroft Hall. Students at the school were informed via loudspeaker around the base that there was an active shooter.

USNA Public Affairs Officer Lt. Naweed Lemar tells Fox News that the base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

