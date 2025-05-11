Breeze Airways, Allegiant adding non-stop flights between Jacksonville and Akron-Canton

Breeze Airways announced it will soon be flying non-stop routes between Jacksonville and Akron-Canton, Ohio, as options for flyers expand.

Starting September 4th, the airline will operate the flights twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Breeze Airways’ new nonstop flights to Akron/Canton will provide easy access to the Northeast Ohio region for our travelers,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “These flights also give football fans a perfect excuse to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Allegiant also adds non-stop Jacksonville/Akron-Canton flights to its roster this month. Those will begin on May 23rd. Flights are currently scheduled for Mondays and Fridays.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.