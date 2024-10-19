Breezy weekend with some coastal showers and rip currents

Jacksonville, Fla. — If you’re headed out to the beaches this weekend, be careful.

The First Alert Weather team says there’s a high risk of life-threatening rip currents all weekend.

Temperatures will top out between 75-80 degrees.

Most inland areas will remain dry, but a few showers will push into the coast from the Atlantic. These will be most frequent across St. Johns and Putnam counties.

Expect breezy conditions with gusts of up to 35 mph. This pattern will stick around for the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Nadine will move into Belize today and then weaken.

An area of storms north of the Dominican Republic has a low chance of short-lived development.

No other active storms.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, windy, a few coastal showers. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower, breezy. LOW: 59 (65-70 @ coast)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, a brief coastal shower. 59/78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 62/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 62/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 61/80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 59/79

