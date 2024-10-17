Local

Brunswick man arrested in connection to death of four-year-old

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Joshua Codogan Joshua Codogan was arrested in connection to the death of a four-year-old. (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Joshua Codogan, of Brunswick, has been arrested for the death of a four-year-old who apparently shot himself, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the Southeast Georgia Health System after reports of someone being shot. Officers found a child in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The kid was taken to UF Shands Hospital in Jacksonville where he later died.

According to police, the investigation revealed the shooting happened at a residence on Habersham Street. The child had been left unattended in a car with an unsecured gun.

GCPD arrested 25-year-old Codogan, the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He faces charges of murder in the 2nd degree and tampering with evidence.

If you know anything, contact the police.

