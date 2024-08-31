Brunswick man sentenced to life in prison for rape of teenager

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Troy Rogers III, of Brunswick, was found guilty of raping a 14-year-old, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 23, Rogers was also found guilty on two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation and one count of Child Molestation.

According to a news release, evidence presented at the trial revealed the 14-year-old girl was making lunch in her apartment in March 2023 when Rogers showed up. He told her that her stepfather owed him money. He then proceeded to force his way into the apartment, pick up a bat, and assault her for hours.

Rogers’ DNA was found inside her.

The victim also testified against Rogers in court.

In his testimony, Rogers admitted to the criminal acts but claimed he didn’t use force.

The judge sentenced Rogers to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 19 years in prison.

