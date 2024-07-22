Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Tentative opening date set for Brunswick location

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Georgia’s largest Buc-ee’s is set to open in less than a year.

Buc-ee’s confirmed to Action News Jax that it tentatively plans to open its Brunswick location in June 2025.

It’s being built off of Interstate 95 and Georgia 99. The Brunswick location will be the third Buc-ee’s location in Georgia.

Action News Jax first told you about this development back in July 2022 when economic leaders in Glynn County said they approved plans for a large travel center off Exit 42 (Georgia State Road 99) on Interstate 95.

We also told you when the company officially broke ground on the Brunswick location in January.

The building will be 74,000 square feet with more than 100 gas pumps.

The location is estimated to bring 200 full-time jobs.

Other Buc-ee’s locations planned for opening in 2025 include Amarillo, Texas and Harrison County, Mississippi, according to the company’s website.

