Budget problems?: No special session to work on Florida budget next week

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida is still without a budget, and there is no clear path to a special session to finalize a spending plan.

House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton sent separate memos to their members alerting them they won’t need to travel to Tallahassee next week.

When the regular session ended without a budget deal, “mid-April” was eyed as a likely time to return for lawmakers.

But discussions between the chambers on the final spending plan have so far failed to result in an agreement.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the special session, but Albritton says more details need to be finalized before formal budget talks can begin.

Lawmakers have until July 1 to set a budget and avoid a possible government shutdown.

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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still windy with a few brief showers. A few isolated showers will try to move in off the Atlantic today in NE Florida. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph. Gusts of 30 mph are expected along the immediate coastline. Only a brief shower is possible on Friday as onshore winds continue. The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

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