Buffalo Bills beat Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FINAL SCORE: The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills will face off at Highmark Stadium for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. airing on CBS47 and ESPN.

Live Updates:

Quarter 4:

10:27 p.m.: Bulls score touchdown with extra point. Bulls 0-47

10:18 p.m.: Bulls score field goal. Bulls 10-40.

Quarter 3:

9:40 p.m.: Bulls score field goal. Bulls 10-37.

9:39 p.m.: Jags score touchdown with extra point. Bills 10-34.

Quarter 2:

8:57 p.m.: Bills score touchdown with extra point. Bills 3-34.

8:42 p.m.: Bills score touchdown with extra point. Bills 3-27.

8:27 p.m.: Bills score touchdown. Bills 3-20.

8:20 p.m.: Jags make field goal. Bills 3-13.

Quarter 1:

8:01 p.m.: Bills score touchdown. Bills 0-13.

7:42 p.m.: Bills score touchdown with extra point. Bills 0-7.

7:30 p.m.: Scheduled start to game

Bills player to watch

Third-year linebacker Baylon Spector is making his first career start and handling the on-field defensive play-calling duties in place of Terrel Bernard, who is sidelined by pectoral injury. Spector had a team-high-tying 10 tackles in playing 62 of 75 defensive snaps against Miami after Bernard was hurt. Spector is now part of a new linebacker tandem, playing alongside Dorian Williams, who began the season filling in for Matt Milano, who’s out until at least early December with a torn left biceps.

Jaguars player to watch

Josh Hines-Allen, who added Hines to his last name earlier this year to honor his maternal family, is 2-0 against his former namesake Josh Allen. Hines-Allen dominated the matchup in 2021, finishing with eight tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble return in Jacksonville. He was mostly a non-factor in London last year, finishing with a solo tackle. Hines-Allen has six tackles, including a sack, this season.

Fantasy tip

Allen and Cook have so far been the only consistent point producers in a retooled Bills offense, which opened the season with an “everybody eats” mentality. Start both, while keeping Buffalo’s WRs and TEs on the bench in waiting for a hierarchy to emerge.

