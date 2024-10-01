Camden County officials launched clean up initiative after 1,000 down trees were reported

In Camden County, neighbors are getting some help with their storm debris removal after Hurricane Helene.

Over 30,000 Camden County residents who signed up for Code Red Emergency Alert received a voice message letting them know the county launched its vegetative debris removal initiative.

“That’s trees, stumps, grindings, and anything associated with branches of vegetative debris only,” Camden County EMA Director Chuck White.

White said they already collected a significant number of downed trees.

“The estimate right now is a thousand trees county-wide,” White said.

White said the cities of Kingsland and St Marys will be getting this service. Action News Jax drove through St. Marys and saw large, downed trees in the yards of eight different homes on one block. Homeowner Marilyn Feller placed her debris on the curb soon after she got her alert.

“It wore me out two days in a row putting it out curbside because I wanted it gone,” Feller said.

Feller’s next-door neighbor had a massive tree fall in front of her other neighbor’s driveway -- blocking it off.

“I’m glad it didn’t come to my house. I’m very sorry because my neighbor’s house is blocked off,” homeowner Nancy Grove said.

While Action News Jax was there, the debris removal team came in, cut up the tree and hauled it off.

White said the countywide clean-up effort was a partnership with several agencies.

“I couldn’t be more proud that all the effort of all the government and faith base to come and work this,” White said.

White added that all government offices in Camden County are back open. The vegetative debris removal will continue until all debris is cleared.

