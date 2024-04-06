Local

Car fire on the Buckman Bridge, FHP confirms; lanes closed heading southbound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has issued a traffic advisory for a car fire on the Buckman Bridge.

According to 511.com, traffic heading southbound on the bridge is closed (heading towards Mandarin).

FHP is asking drivers to use caution in the area due to the smoke as a result of the fire.

A viewer sent in video as they passed the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

