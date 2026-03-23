Cardinal Health alcohol prep pads recalled for contamination

Cardinal Health has flagged Webcol branded large alcohol prep pads designated with 70% isopropyl alcohol as being contaminated with a microbe identified as Paenibacillus phonicis.

There is a reasonable probability that use of the contaminated pads may result in local and systemic infections in at-risk populations; patients with impaired immune response, including patients with cancer receiving chemotherapy or poorly controlled diabetes, may develop life-threatening infections such as bacteremia or central nervous system infections.

The product was distributed in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Japan between September 2025 and February 2026.

Cardinal Health notified its customers by overnight mail on March 2, 2026. Customers were instructed to check the affected product code, quarantine affected product on review of inventory, and disseminate the recall to all departments, clinics, and external campuses.

A list of affected lot numbers can be found through the recall announcement page provided by the Food and Drug Administration.

Alcohol Prep Pad Recall Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

Customers who believe they have experienced adverse effects after using any contaminated swabs should contact their physician or healthcare provider. Any reactions or problems experienced with the use of the affected product can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, by regular mail, or fax.

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