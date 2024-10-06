Castillo de San Marcos, Fort Matanzas to close starting October 7th due to arrival of Milton

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Monday, October 7, due to the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Milton.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The closure includes all scheduled programs and will remain in effect until further notice.

Park officials decided to prioritize the safety of visitors, volunteers, and staff, citing concerns over the unpredictable storm track and potential severe weather impacts.

For ongoing updates, visitors are encouraged to check the parks’ official websites at www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/foma. Social media updates can also be found on Facebook and Instagram for both Castillo de San Marcos (CastilloNPS) and Fort Matanzas (FortMatanzasNPS).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.