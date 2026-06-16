Catullo’s Italian closing Nocatee location

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Catullo’s Italian announced that it’s closing its Nocatee location after three years. June 25 will be the last day, “unless we run out of food or staff prior to that date,” the restaurant stated in a social media post Monday.

The restaurant’s location on San Pablo Road in Jacksonville will remain open.

The Nocatee location has been sold to another restaurant group, the social media post states.

“It is with great sadness that we unfortunately have to announce the closing ... We want to first and foremost thank our staff who we consider family, followed by the amazing patrons we’ve met along the way.

“We’d hoped to be here serving you for many years to come, but it just wasn’t in the cards,” the social media post states.

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