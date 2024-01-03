Caught on video: Woman kicks neighbor’s kitten across Southeast Georgia yard

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges, accused of kicking her neighbor’s kitten in Southeast Georgia.

It was all caught on video that has now gone viral on social media.

We want to warn you that some people may find the video disturbing, but the kitten is OK.

The woman accused of kicking the cat, Kate Murphy, is charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and cruelty to animals, according to an arrest report from the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Saturday and Murphy was arrested Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The cat’s owner, Christian Lee, wants justice. Lee said it was all for nothing.

Lee said she was shocked when she saw her neighbor kick her kitten and she caught it all on video.

The video shows the neighbor kicking 6-month-old Ti-Ti and the kitten flying in the air after the impact.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lee rescues animals and helps them get adopted and said she has 16 dogs and 10 cats.

She said she doesn’t know why her neighbor did this.

“We were screamed at, yelled at. I screamed back at her to leave and she just got so angry. She took it out on our kitten,” Lee said.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson will have an update on Ti-Ti’s new home on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.