CCSO to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event later in April

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an upcoming event for the community called ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in April.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, will be an open event that aims to provide the community with an opportunity to engage in conversation with CCSO deputies and address any potential concerns they may have.

The event will be held at Panera Bread at the address below:

