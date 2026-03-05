Changes and challenges for Gate River Run this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gate River Run, the nation’s largest 15k race has been a Jacksonville tradition since 1978 and returns this weekend.

However, this year’s event comes with a few challenges. Renovations at EverBank Stadium and several road closures forced organizers to adjust some longstanding plans.

Longtime race director Doug Alred says this has been one of the most difficult years in his decades leading the event.

“Well, this has been the most trying year that I’ve had directing River Run. It’s, you know, we’re actually, since last year; we had planned on starting in one place and then found out we’ve planned that for months and then found out only in January that wasn’t going to work. So, we had to shift up to the shipyards where we’re at now. And so, it’s been a little different, and challenging because once you get all these plans made in place.

Then of course, one of my biggest challenges this year has been the expo. For a while there, we thought we were end up going to have to do the expo in chance because we just couldn’t find any place to do it. Because the one thing I can tell you about Jacksonville that has brought the light, this city needs a lot more meeting space, convention type space, because the convention center is about the only place that’s available now.

The time we got around to looking at it, it’s booked, and you can’t even get in there for the next three years, which is how long we’re going to have this, probably have this challenge to find a place to do our expo. So, we went private and worked with Sleman Enterprises, and they have given us an old bell store, which is huge. I mean, it’s bigger than what we need, but it’s not at the race site.

So this is the first time I’ve ever had the Expo that’s not right at the race site."

Despite logistic hurdles, organizers expect a record number of participants this year.

The Runners’ Expo takes place today and Friday, from 10am to 6pm at Mandarin Point Shopping Center.

The race begins Saturday, March 7 at 8am.

