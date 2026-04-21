Charity golf tournament raises over $174K for Child Cancer Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Child Cancer Fund recently raised more than $174,000 at its recent charity golf tournament, providing critical support for local families facing childhood cancer.

“All that money goes to help local families in this journey. I mean, the carpets ripped out from underneath these families, and they’re having to struggle to try to work and pay bills and, and so we come in and do those non-medical types of, programs and services. By providing financial assistance, for household bills, for tutoring because the kiddos are missing school and we have psychosocial services. We, provide a child life specialist at the, the Morse Children’s Health Oncology department, and that helps, kiddos get through the day when they’re going through treatment. So, anything that the families need that’s outside, insurance paying for and, and just the out-of-pocket expenses that come to the day-to-day life of, families going through this,” said Carla Montgomery, Chief Director of the Child Cancer Fund.

Event sponsor Matt Igou of Seaside Claims Services says supporting the cause is deeply personal.

“Keeping it local, the children and families around Jacksonville and Georgia, it just makes me feel good. Philanthropy is something that businesses should endeavor to pursue.”

Matt Igou, Founder of Seaside Claims Services (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

The Child Cancer Fund’s next event, the Yacht Rock Party on the Royal Princess in downtown Jacksonville, is set for Friday, May 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The 12th Annual WOKV Care-a-thon will follow on August 21-22.

For more information on upcoming events, sponsorship opportunities, or how to donate, visit the Child Cancer Fund’s website.

©2026 Cox Media Group