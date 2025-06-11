Chick-fil-A launches new BBQ sandwich for a limited time in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chick-fil-A’s Creamy BBQ Sandwich comes to Jacksonville for a limited time starting June 9 through July 19.

The new sandwich includes their original filet served on a buttery bun with Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickles chips.

Spicy and grilled filets are available as a substitute for the original filet.

The Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich can be delivered on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. However, it cannot be catered.

Also, members will not be able to redeem points for this sandwich, but can still receive points with their purchase.

