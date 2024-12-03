Local

City of Jacksonville holding Emerald Trail meeting

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Emerald Trail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville officials are hosting a meeting about the Emerald Trail Riverside Link.

It’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s happening at the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters Building.

You’ll be able to preview designs, learn about the route, and share feedback.

