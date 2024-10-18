Local

City of Jacksonville hosting move night on Friday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can watch Inside Out 2 for free on Friday night.

The showing is happening at Riverside Arts Market Amphitheatre at 7 p.m.

Each person will get free popcorn. There will also be a hot dog cart and snow cone truck.

Don’t forget to bring your own blanket and chair. Seating is first-come-first-served.

