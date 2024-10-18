City of Jacksonville hosting move night on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can watch Inside Out 2 for free on Friday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The showing is happening at Riverside Arts Market Amphitheatre at 7 p.m.

Each person will get free popcorn. There will also be a hot dog cart and snow cone truck.

Don’t forget to bring your own blanket and chair. Seating is first-come-first-served.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.