City of Jacksonville opening pop-up clinic following confirmed measles cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville is launching a pop-up immunization clinic to help residents get their shots following the recent news of confirmed measles cases in Duval County. The pop-up clinic will be at the Regency Library on February 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The City of Jacksonville says the immunizations being offered at the clinic include MMR, Influenza and Hepatitis A.

The city says residents can also receive their immunization shots at the Florida Department of Health-Duval County locations on West 6th Street and on University Boulevard, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can either walk in or call 904-253-1130 to make an appointment.

