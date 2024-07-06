City launches Riverwalk Cup Program during First Friday at the Friendship Fountain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, hundreds of people enjoyed the First Friday at the Friendship Fountain. This is the second event, but the first where the Riverwalk cup program is being implemented.

People are allowed to walk along the riverwalk with alcoholic drinks.

Visit Jacksonville and the Downtown Investment Authority officially launched the open container policy this week.

“I think this is absolutely fantastic, sun is out, lots of good people out here today, and I think this is a great way to bring the community together,” Jacksonville resident Bernard Augustin said.

On the first Friday of every month people can enjoy live music, food trucks and alcohol at the friendship fountain – especially now with these special cups allowing people to walk with drinks in hand along the riverwalk.

Hundreds of people came out tonight to do just that.

“It brings people out, it adds an extra element of fun,” Jax Parks Community Programs Manager Garrett Callis said. “A lot of other cities have it, and Jacksonville is a great city. It’s our turn and we’re developing and making stuff happen in downtown

Callis says the First Friday at the Friendship Fountain and the Riverwalk cup program gives people something to do in downtown.

“People want to go out, they want to do stuff,” Callis said. “And the alcohol ordinance just allows for more to happen. And obviously, we want to make sure it’s being done the right way, and safely

In January, city council passed an ordinance which allows open containers within legally designated areas.

You have to buy cups with the Riverwalk logo on it from the participating businesses. Among them is the Southbank Hotel.

“We’re super excited,” Southbank Hotel Kenyana Holden said. “The fact that we would like to have more business here too, I think it’ll be fun. Just as far as far as an activation for the residents to be able to come over and yeah, and our guests as well.”

In This Week in the 904, Mayor Donna Deegan said this is one of the many ways to reactivate downtown.

“Obviously we want family-friendly activities and things on the Riverwalk as well, but we have to have entertainment, and we want people to be attracted to coming down there on both the Northbank and the Southbank,” Mayor Deegan said.

Since it’s still new, the businesses are still fine-tuning the rules. The cups will normally have to be signed and dated by the businesses.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Augustin said. “By dating it, it makes people understand that they can use it on that specific day for a specific event.”

Remember, you can’t bring them into parks unless there is a special permitted event like today.

