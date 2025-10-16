City of St. Augustine Expands Nights of Lights Free Park & Ride Shuttle Operations

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The City of St. Augustine Free Park and Ride shuttle will expand its days of operation for the entire upcoming Nights of Lights season to include Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting on Light-Up! Night, Saturday, November 15, through Sunday, January 11, 2026, including the week between Christmas and New Year’s. For Light-Up! Night only, shuttle service will be provided on Anastasia Island.

All shuttles will operate on the same schedule from 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm; however, in consideration of the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 6, shuttle operations will begin at 8:00 am.

Main Shuttle North and West City

The main shuttle will begin operations on Light-Up! Night, Saturday, November 15, from 1:00 pm-11:00 pm from parking locations outside of the downtown Historic District:

St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

Broudy’s Lot (corner of US 1 and W. King), 198 W. King St.

San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up in the north drive-thru lane trolley entrance at the Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Drive.

Light-Up! Night ONLY Special Shuttle on Anastasia Island

Only on Saturday, November 15, for Light-Up! Night, Free Park and Ride shuttle services will include round-trip service along Anastasia Blvd., from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, picking up passengers at the following locations:

Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South

R.B. Hunt Elementary, 125 Magnolia Dr.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up near the east end of the Bridge of Lions, at the corner of Gerado St. and Flagler Blvd. in North Davis Shores.

Shuttle service on Anastasia Island on Light-Up! Night is provided by Historic Tours of America.

To enhance the resident and visitor experience, download the Nights of Lights mobile app for iPhone, which was designed and developed by Visit St. Augustine and the St. Augustine and St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Details about Light-Up! Night festivities and entertainment are available at the City of St. Augustine’s Light-Up the Night webpage.

For more information about the Nights of Lights season, visit the Nights of Lights website.

