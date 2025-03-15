Civilian JSO employee arrested in domestic incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their own Friday night. The 30-year-old civilian employee was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. after a domestic incident in the 6700 block of Wolfpack Way.

Renee Mayweathers was booked into Duval County jail for a domestic battery charge, a JSO news release states. Police said she got into an argument that turned physical.

“Mayweathers reportedly threw a small backpack, hitting the victim in the face,” a JSO news release. “The suspect continued toward the victim, forcing the victim to physically restrain her to avoid further physical violence.

“At one point, Mayweathers armed herself with a knife, however, no further advances or threats were made towards the victim,” the news release states.

