Clay County accepting donations for wildfire first responders

Jacksonville, Fl — A 3,000 acre wildfire burning near the Clay/Putnam county is only 10% contained as of Tuesday morning. Any wildfire smoke should blow away from Jacksonville with east winds today.

The First Alert Weather Team says the long-range outlook remains pretty dry with only and isolated shower over the weekend with the sea breeze.

More help is expected today from the Florida National Guard.

Clay County Emergency Management is accepting donations for first responders at the Clay County Fairgrounds in front of Exhibit Hall 2.

Items like water, sports drinks, snacks will be accepted.

The county has opened a call center for any questions relating to the large fire. It’s 877-252-9362. Remember, if it’s an emergency call 911.

The county is asking residents to please refrain from flying their personal drones in restricted airspaces, as it will impact emergency operations.

Fire Chief Lorin Mock says his agency is getting multiple calls daily about illegal burns, despite a countywide burn ban.

Meanwhile, two fires are burning in Nassau County. A fire near Conner-Nelson Road is over 5-hundred acres, and a fire off Georgia Street is about a hundred acres. Both are 80% contained.

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