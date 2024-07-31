Clay County animal shelters full, fosters and forever homes needed

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services says its kennels are at maximum capacity and needs help finding foster and forever homes for the animals there.

CCAS is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday for anyone interested in meeting all its adoptable animals.

CLICK HERE to view animals up for adoption.

Unable to adopt? You can still help foster a cat or a dog. For fostering information email clayfosters@claycountygov.com or CLICK HERE.

