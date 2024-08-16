Local

Clay County deputies looking for fugitive

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Benjamin Isaiah Vangas Clay County deputies are trying to find Vangas for Fugitive Friday. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Benjamin Isaiah Vangas for Fugitive Friday.

Vangas is wanted for lewd lascivious behavior or lascivious battery on someone between the ages of 12 to 16.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to deputies, he has tattoos around his neck, a heart, and the letter “K” behind his left ear.

The latest tips indicate he could be around the Orange Park area.

If you know anything, contact the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!