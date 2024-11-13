Clay County District Schools hosting career night

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools is hosting its first Fine Arts College and Career Night for students and their families.

The event aims to inspire students who are interested in learning more about college programs and careers in the fine arts.

According to a news release, the event is a great opportunity for people to:

Explore Fine Arts Opportunities at colleges and universities, gaining insight into programs that nurture and develop creative talents

Discover Diverse Creative Industry Career Paths, with industry professionals and organizations on hand to discuss careers across visual arts, music, theatre, and more

Learn About the Florida Seal of Fine Arts, a prestigious distinction available to students who achieve excellence in the fine arts. Students and parents will learn the criteria for earning this honor and how it can support future academic and career endeavors

There will be college exhibitors, community organizations, and more.

The event is happening in the School Board Meeting Room at Fleming Island High School. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21.

