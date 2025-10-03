Clay County District Schools schedules teacher info session for October 8

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools is hosting an information session for aspiring teachers on Wednesday, October 8, at 4:00 p.m. at the Teacher Training Center at Fleming Island High School.

The session offers attendees the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a Human Resources representative and learn how to start a teaching career with OneClay.

The Information Session is designed to provide aspiring educators with the necessary guidance and resources to begin their teaching careers in Clay County.

Participants will have the chance to engage directly with Human Resources representatives. To sign up, click here.

